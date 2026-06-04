Azerbaijan blocks hundreds of major cyberattacks, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Over the past six months, 200 large-scale DDoS attacks were neutralized, and more than 1.5 million information leaks were detected in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Sameddin Asadov said during the opening ceremony of the 4th National Cybersecurity Forum, Trend reports.

In addition, he mentioned that during that period, 2,000 resources spreading malicious content nationwide were restricted, and 160,000 botnet infections were prevented.

Asadov outlined that a unified cybersecurity platform has been established at the national level to ensure information exchange in the field of cybersecurity and protect the information space from modern threats. Currently, more than 70 entities are connected to this platform, and work continues to expand the network further.

The deputy minister noted that over the past three years, nearly 365 specialists have been trained at the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, and 86% of them are already employed.

"In addition, 120 cybersecurity professionals working in public and private entities have been involved in advanced training programs, and cyber-awareness training sessions have been conducted in 53 organizations," he said.

Asadov pointed out that the main target for the upcoming period is to turn Azerbaijan into one of the leading cybersecurity hubs in the region.

"To this end, activities will continue toward further strengthening national cybersecurity capabilities, developing threat intelligence and early warning systems, expanding the national CERT ecosystem, promoting scientific research, innovations, and artificial intelligence technologies, as well as developing high-skilled human capital," he added.