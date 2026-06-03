Azerbaijan adds new type of residential area of ​​special purpose housing stock - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A new type of residential area is added to the types of special-purpose housing stock in Azerbaijan, said at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on labor and social policy, human rights, legal policy and state building, Chairman of the Committee for Law Policy and State-Building Ali Huseynli said at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on labor and social policy, human rights, law policy and state building, Trend reports.

According to him, the European Court of Human Rights has already made decisions on the violation of the property rights of internally displaced persons, but its enforcement mechanism is being created today.

"A new one is being added to these types of residential areas of the special-purpose housing fund. This is very important. At the same time, the procedure for resettling internally displaced persons in the territories liberated from occupation and granting them property rights is entrusted to the relevant executive authority," the chairman explained.

He noted that this is a celebration of human rights in Azerbaijan. The project is very important from a conceptual point of view, and is very significant from a legal, social protection, and human rights perspective.