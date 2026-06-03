Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital reveals its trading turnover on BSE in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Trading turnover of Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital's on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 44.7 billion manat ($26.3 billion) last year, accounting for about 42% of the market's total turnover, CEO of the company, Isi Mustafayev, said at a press conference dedicated to the company's financial indicators for 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, the total trading turnover of investment companies that are members of the BSE reached 105.7 billion manat ($62.2 billion) last year. Of this amount, 81.4 billion manat ($47.9 billion) came from repo transactions, 18.7 billion manat ($11 billion) from government bonds, 4.2 billion manat ($2.5 billion) from securities of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), and 1.4 billion manat ($824 million) from corporate bonds.

Mustafayev noted PASHA Capital's trading turnover increased by 67% compared to 2024. While the company's turnover stood at 26.8 billion manat ($15.8 billion) in 2024, it rose to 44.7 billion manat ($26.3 billion) in 2025.

The CEO pointed out that of the company's 2025 trading turnover, 30.1 billion manat ($17.7 billion) was generated through repo transactions, 12.2 billion manat ($7.2 billion) through government bonds, 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion) through CBA securities, and 0.7 billion manat ($412 million) through corporate bonds.

He added that PASHA Capital continued to increase its market share across various types of securities. In 2025, the company's share of the repo market amounted to 37%, its share of the government bond market stood at 66%, its share of the CBA securities market reached 53%, and its share of the corporate bond market was 40%.

Mustafayev stressed that these results demonstrate the company's strengthening position in the capital markets and growing investor activity.