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Azerbaijan lifts curtain on oil exports to Germany for 4M2026

Oil&Gas Materials 4 June 2026 05:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan lifts curtain on oil exports to Germany for 4M2026
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan exported 270,500 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Germany, worth $127.5 million from January through April 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, the figure decreased by $149 million (2.2 times) in monetary terms and by 229,500 tons (1.8 times) in volume.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 500,000 tons of oil and petroleum products to Germany, worth $276.5 million, in the period from January through April of last year.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during the first four months of this year amounted to $17.4 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $11.9 billion, while imports stood at $5.5 billion. Over the past year, the volume of exports increased by $3.1 billion (or 35.2%), whereas the volume of imports declined by $2.6 billion (or 32.1%).

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