Azerbaijan lifts curtain on oil exports to Germany for 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan exported 270,500 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Germany, worth $127.5 million from January through April 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, the figure decreased by $149 million (2.2 times) in monetary terms and by 229,500 tons (1.8 times) in volume.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 500,000 tons of oil and petroleum products to Germany, worth $276.5 million, in the period from January through April of last year.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during the first four months of this year amounted to $17.4 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $11.9 billion, while imports stood at $5.5 billion. Over the past year, the volume of exports increased by $3.1 billion (or 35.2%), whereas the volume of imports declined by $2.6 billion (or 32.1%).