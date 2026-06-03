Baku hosts 2nd Caspian International Forum on "Transport, transit and logistics" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The 2nd Caspian International Forum on "Transport, transit, and logistics" is being held in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian exhibition, Trend reports.

During the forum, participants will discuss the digitalization of transport and logistics chains, the implementation of innovative solutions, the development of international transport corridors, and strengthening the region's transit potential.

The event will examine the development prospects of the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the use of digital platforms in logistics, the improvement of customs and transport processes, and the efficiency of international freight transportation.

Representatives of government agencies, international transport organizations, logistics companies, and industry associations will speak at the forum, including leaders and experts from the transport and logistics sectors of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other countries.

The discussions are expected to result in proposals and recommendations aimed at developing transport connectivity, digitalizing logistics, and strengthening the role of the Caspian region in international supply chains.

Will be updated