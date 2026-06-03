Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, Malaysia’s Selangor state explore deeper economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Officials from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and Malaysia’s Selangor state have held talks aimed at expanding regional cooperation in investment, technology and industrial development, as both sides seek to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, Trend reports, citing the regional administration.

The meeting took place during a working visit by Fergana regional governor Khairullo Bozorov to Malaysia. Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari hosted the Uzbek delegation, with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Karomidin Gadoev also in attendance.

Discussions focused on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two regions and developing joint projects in sectors considered strategically important for future growth.

Bozorov noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia have reached a new level, driven by close ties between the two countries’ leadership and a shared commitment to development. He also emphasized the importance of Selangor’s advanced economic model as a reference point for strengthening interregional cooperation.

Both sides highlighted opportunities to establish sister-region relations, enhance business-to-business contacts and broaden investment collaboration. They also discussed exchanging experience in areas such as industrial modernization and innovation-driven growth.

Key sectors identified for potential cooperation included information technology, electronics and semiconductor production, advanced manufacturing, smart agriculture, green energy, logistics and pilgrimage tourism.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides agreed to work on a joint roadmap aimed at expanding economic and institutional cooperation between Fergana and Selangor, including the implementation of practical initiatives to support long-term partnership.

Selangor, one of Malaysia’s most industrialized and economically advanced states, plays a central role in the country’s economy, with strong development in electronics, pharmaceuticals, food production and semiconductor manufacturing.