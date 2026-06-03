Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s strategic position fuels Middle Corridor dev't – UND

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The strategic location of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the region creates significant opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor and other international logistics routes, the Director General (Chief Executive Officer) of the International Transporters Association (UND), Alper Özel, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the 2nd Caspian International Forum on Transport, Transit, and Logistics held in Baku, Özel noted that Türkiye’s transport and export potential is characterized by high performance indicators.

According to him, in 2025, approximately 2.2 million export shipments were made from Türkiye to various countries, including Europe (Mongolia), Portugal (Oman), and Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Alper Özel noted that Türkiye’s total exports last year amounted to approximately $260 billion, of which roughly $110 billion was transported by road. In his words, this means that road transport accounts for 41–42% of total exports.

He added that the share of other modes of transport is approximately 45–46% for maritime transport, 8–10% for air transport, and 1% for rail transport.

The official stated that the railway infrastructure is not yet fully integrated, but the government is taking steps in that direction. He also emphasized that the Middle Corridor primarily relies on road transport, which is driven by speed and market demands.

İn addition, Özel noted that Türkiye is currently working on new routes to expand regional transport networks, with Iraq, Syria, the Gulf countries, and European destinations playing a key role among these routes.

He added that Turkish ports and logistics hubs, such as Mersin, Istanbul, and Samsun, have expanded their transit capabilities toward Europe, the Black Sea, and the Mediterranean.