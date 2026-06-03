President Tokayev proposes Kazakhstan-Cyprus economic cooperation roadmap through 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed developing a Roadmap for Economic Cooperation with Cyprus through 2028, during expanded-format talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides attended by delegations from both countries, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Tokayev also put forward initiatives to establish an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and a Business Council, as well as to organize regular exchanges of trade missions.

The sides discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, digital communications and artificial intelligence, as well as the financial sector. Significant potential was also noted for expanding ties in culture, education, sports, and tourism.

“We have just held substantive talks and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to pursue mutually beneficial agreements, as we highly value the traditional bonds of friendship with your country,” Tokayev said.

He noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Cyprus continue to develop steadily, supported by regular high-level political contacts and cooperation between the two countries’ diplomatic institutions. The opening of embassies in Astana and Nicosia has created a solid institutional foundation for more systematic and practical engagement.

According to Tokayev, the business forum held today and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the chambers of commerce will help establish a direct dialogue between the business communities of the two countries