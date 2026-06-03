Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Head of Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued an official decree appointing Yerzhan Zhienbayev as the new Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, releasing him from his previous post as Assistant to the President for Legal Affairs, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The administrative appointment marks Zhienbayev's return to the executive leadership structure, where he previously served in the exact same capacity from October 2019 until September 2023.

Zhienbayev, born in 1981 in Almaty, has built an extensive career within the state legal and financial apparatus. He graduated with a degree in law from Turan University in 2002 and earned an Executive MBA from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) in 2018. His professional trajectory began within the system of the Ministry of Finance from 2002 to 2005, followed by a fourteen-year tenure within the Prime Minister's Office. During his time in the government apparatus, he held successive positions as senior expert, chief consultant, head of section, and ultimately Head of the Legal Department before being elevated to Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office in 2019.

Prior to this latest appointment, Zhienbayev served as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Legal Affairs, a position he occupied following a major structural reorganization of the state apparatus on September 1, 2023. His civil service record includes high-level state decorations, notably the Order of Kurmet in 2016 and the Order of Parasat in 2021.