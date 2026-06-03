Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital highlights talks on several state companies' access to IPO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Discussions are currently underway in Azerbaijan regarding the inclusion of shares of a number of state-owned companies in the initial public offering (IPO) process, CEO of Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital, Isi Mustafayev, said at a press conference dedicated to the company's financial indicators for 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, the privatization of some enterprises included in the AZCON Holding is on the agenda, and if the IPO process for these companies is initiated, PASHA Capital is ready to participate in this process and make its contribution.

Mustafayev noted that the adoption of final decisions on the IPO of state-owned companies falls within the competence of relevant state bodies.

The CEO added that work is also underway to attract investments in the agricultural sector. He said that meetings are planned with a number of companies for this purpose, and the main goal is to expand alternative financing opportunities through capital markets.