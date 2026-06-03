Azerbaijan's Shusha operates 34.5 km water, 27.5 km sewage networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Large-scale work has been carried out to restore and reconstruct drinking water and sewage infrastructure across the liberated territories, a source in the Azerbaijan Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) told Trend.

The source added that one of the largest water supply systems is currently operating in the city of Khankendi.

According to the agency, Khankendi is supplied with water via the Khalfali River, main water pipelines, and 15 subartesian wells. The city has a 104-kilometer water distribution network, two water treatment plants with a combined daily capacity of 16,000 cubic meters, reservoirs with a total capacity of 15,000 cubic meters, and a 67-kilometer sewage network. The system currently serves 3,264 subscribers.

In Shusha, water is supplied through a system fed by the Kichik Kirs and Zarisli water sources. The city has a 34.5-kilometer water network, a 27.5-kilometer sewage line, and a water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 5,000 cubic meters. In total, 535 subscribers and 30 consumers receive water services in Shusha.

In the settlements of Khojaly, Askeran, Khojavend, Hadrut, and Agdere, existing water sources have also been restored, new pipelines have been laid, additional subartesian wells have been drilled, and modern wastewater treatment facilities have been installed.

Authorities say that sustainable water supply services are currently being provided to state institutions, organizations, and the resident population across cities and towns in the region.