Weak data sharing hampers AI development in logistics - Lithuanian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Weak data sharing hampers development of artificial intelligence (AI) in logistics, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Lithuanian Transport Innovation Association, Jurgis Adomavičius, said at the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, AI cannot work effectively without the human factor, and for the correct use of technologies, the training of human resources is first of all important.

Adomavičius noted that in modern times, the concept of artificial intelligence is often confused with robotic technologies, and therefore it is important to correctly determine which tool should be applied in which field.

He said that one of the main problems in the field of international logistics is the quality of data and the inadequacy of information exchange mechanisms.

"AI can work effectively only if there is a quality database. This data must come from governments, customs authorities, and systems of transit countries. However, in many cases, customs data is incorrect, and there are no data exchange protocols between countries," he emphasized.

According to Adomavičius, the customs brokerage company he leads processes about 40,000 orders per month, and thousands of orders are received on Friday evenings alone. The main goal here is to quickly determine the possibilities of trucks moving along the Trans-Caspian route.

He noted that although the company previously invested hundreds of thousands of euro in the automation of logistics processes, it was not possible to achieve the desired results due to poor-quality data.

"We have been working for two years to make our database suitable for artificial intelligence. Currently, AI can analyze transport documents, CMRs, certificates, and other information and assess the suitability of routes," he added.

Adomavičius also said that without information exchange systems and a proper database, artificial intelligence cannot have the expected effect in the logistics sector.