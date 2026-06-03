Kazakhstan, China's companies discuss expansion of investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov and Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of China International Capital Corporation (CICC), discussed the expansion of cooperation in investment and capital markets, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The talks focused on further strengthening financial cooperation, including the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding signed during the official visit of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to Kazakhstan.

Zhakupov highlighted successful collaboration with CICC in the placement of Samruk-Kazyna’s debut panda bonds, as well as the issuance of dim sum bonds by KazMunayGas JSC.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the initial public offering (IPO) of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, scheduled for the end of 2026. The sides discussed engagement with international investors and the company’s positioning in global capital markets.

China International Capital Corporation is one of China’s leading investment banks. The company operates more than 200 offices across China and maintains a global network of representative offices and subsidiaries in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Vietnam and Dubai.

As part of the visit of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to Kazakhstan, a Memorandum on cooperation with Hong Kong financial markets was signed between Samruk-Kazyna and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited. The document is aimed at strengthening cooperation with Chinese partners and Hong Kong financial institutions ahead of the planned IPO of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Air Astana and China International Capital Corporation, providing for the development of cooperation in capital markets, investment attraction, and strategic financial advisory services.