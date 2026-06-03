SOCAR Green predicts massive rollout of renewable energy sources through hybrid projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Hybrid projects combining solar and wind power generation with energy storage systems will become a key tool for ensuring the sustainability of energy systems as renewable energy capacity continues to expand, Director of the Department of Technology and Innovation at SOCAR Green, Elchin Targuluyev, said during a panel discussion held as part of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, Trend reports.

According to him, Today, the key issue is not only increasing the share of renewable energy sources but also ensuring the flexibility and reliability of energy systems when integrating them.

Targuluyev noted that solar and wind energy are dependent on weather conditions and are characterized by variable output, but their combination can partially offset this effect.

"Energy storage systems provide additional stability to the energy supply. The development of renewable energy will be largely associated with hybrid projects," he said.

At the same time, Targuluyev emphasized that implementing such projects is fraught with difficulties, as it requires selecting sites that simultaneously possess high potential for the development of various types of renewable generation.

Speaking about hydrogen, the SOCAR Green representative noted that it will become an important part of the energy transition and achieving carbon neutrality goals.

According to him, hydrogen and its derivatives, as well as other low-carbon fuels, can play a significant role in the decarbonization of industrial sectors, as well as the transport sector, where electrification is difficult.