World Bank reveals challenges of distributed renewable energy integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The integration of distributed renewable energy sources requires increased reliability and flexibility of distribution networks, including the modernization of infrastructure and control systems, an energy consultant at the World Bank, Teona Elizarashvili, said during a panel discussion held as part of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, Trend reports.

According to her, distributed energy resources consist of small and medium-sized generating units located close to consumers.

"Unlike traditional power plants, these are small and medium-sized renewable energy units located very close to consumption centers," she noted.

She emphasized that with the development of such sources, the very architecture of the energy system is changing.

"Previously, energy systems were designed with large-scale generation located in a single location, and the flow of electricity was one-way—from generation to consumers. Now the situation has changed, and the flow is becoming two-way," the expert said.

Elizarashvili pointed out that this is placing additional strain on distribution networks.

"This is putting significant pressure on the existing distribution infrastructure, especially on lines and transformers," the consultant emphasized.

According to her, additional challenges include fluctuations in solar generation, reverse power flows, power quality issues, and the need to improve grid visibility.

"Transformers must regulate voltage very frequently and dynamically, which creates additional strain on the grid," she noted.

"When the unpredictable nature of electric vehicle charging is added to this, it creates additional stress on the system," she concluded.