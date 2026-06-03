Azerbaijan speeds up digitalization of freight transportation services - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The transport system in Azerbaijan continues to undergo active digitalization, and almost all freight transportation services have already been converted to electronic format, Director of the Cargo Transportation Department of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, Subhan Abilov, said at the 2nd Caspian International Forum on "Transport, transit, and logistics" in Baku, Trend reports.

He explained that digital solutions have become a key focus of reforms in the country's transport sector. The conversion of permits to electronic format is particularly important.

According to him, this has significantly simplified the international transportation process, as foreign carriers can submit applications, make payments, and obtain permits remotely, without entering the country.

Abilov added that Azerbaijan has already implemented a digital permit exchange system with several countries and is negotiating its expansion.

According to him, digitalization is creating a new model for international transportation based on transparency and simplification of procedures.

The 2nd Caspian International Forum "Transport, transit, and logistics" is being held in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.