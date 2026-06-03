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TRIPP to provide extraordinary opportunities for Azerbaijan and Armenia - Marco Rubio

Politics Materials 3 June 2026 22:37 (UTC +04:00)
TRIPP to provide extraordinary opportunities for Azerbaijan and Armenia - Marco Rubio
Photo: Marco Rubio/X
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will provide extraordinary opportunities for Azerbaijan and Armenia, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said while testifying before the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Trend reports.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan – that conflict ended. Not only did it end, but it ended with an agreement that I signed the MOU on yesterday, creating a new prosperity route, the TRIPP route, which will provide extraordinary opportunities for both countries," he said.

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