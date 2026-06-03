bp unveils latest drilling progress on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. More than 400 wells have been drilled to date at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil and gas field block in Azerbaijan, a reservoir engineer at bp, Gulustan Karimova, said during a special media session in Baku on technologies implemented by bp, Trend reports.

She recalled that bp began implementing two pilot projects this year at the ACG field to enhance oil recovery: BrightWater and IWAG.

"Their goal is to bring additional oil reserves remaining in place into production.

As ACG moves into a more mature and complex stage of development, the focus is on managing natural production decline and more efficiently utilizing the remaining reserves.

To achieve this, the company utilizes large data sets from various sources, including seismic surveys, wells, production indicators, and geological models. Data processing is carried out using high-performance computing and cloud technologies.

Furthermore, in collaboration with a local startup, a digital tool was developed that integrates data from various sources and accelerates its processing, enabling more effective decisions on field management and well planning," she noted.

Karimova also emphasized that bp is using artificial intelligence technologies to accelerate data processing, improve the quality of subsurface images, and provide engineers with more accurate information for decision-making.