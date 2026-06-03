Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital tallies its revenues in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Revenues of Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital grew to 9.9 million manat ($5.8 million) last year, Member of the Board of Directors at PASHA Capital, Elnur Fatullayev, said at a press conference dedicated to the company's financial indicators for 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, the company's revenues increased by 18% year-on-year, rising from 8.4 million manat ($4.9 million) to 9.9 million manat ($5.8 million). The bulk of revenues came from fees and commissions, which totaled 6.3 million manat ($3.7 million) in 2025. Moreover, the company generated net interest income of 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million).

Fatullayev noted that brokerage services accounted for the largest share of fee and commission income, making up 69.7% of the total. Underwriting services contributed 28.8%, while other operations accounted for 1.5%.

The board member highlighted growth in net profit. The company's net profit increased from 2.2 million manat ($1.3 million) in 2024 to 2.5 million manat ($1.5 million) in 2025, representing a 13% year-on-year rise.

According to him, PASHA Capital's financial position also improved. The company's assets increased from 56.1 million manat ($33 million) to 64.8 million manat ($38.1 million). At the same time, liabilities declined from 47.6 million manat ($28 million) to 46.1 million manat ($27.1 million). Capital grew from 16.5 million manat ($9.7 million) to 18.7 million manat ($11 million).

Fatullayev added that the company's net profit margin stood at 25.3% in 2025, while return on equity (ROE) reached 14.5%.

He stressed that the reported figures demonstrate PASHA Capital's sustainable growth, strengthened financial stability, and a further consolidation of its position in the capital market.