Iran's South Pars Gas Company prepares its two plants for restoration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The preparatory phase for restoration work has begun at two of the South Pars Gas Company's plants hit by U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran, CEO of Iran's Pars Oil and Gas Company Touraj Dehghani said at a meeting held today at the National Iranian Oil Company, Trend reports.

According to him, the debris clearance operation at the two gas processing plants in question is currently 60% complete.

Dehghani said that the operation to clear the debris was risky, given the strong security measures and unknown threats, making it impossible to carry out the above work.

The company official added that the debris is expected to be completely cleared within the next month.

From February 28 through April 7, four processing plants of the South Pars Gas Company were hit in the context of military airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.