Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $2.9, or 2.77%, on June 2 from the previous level, coming in at $101.68 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $3.22, or 3.24%, to $99.26 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $3.31, or 4.29%, to $73.75 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $2.82, or 2.81%, to $97.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.