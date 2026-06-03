Uzbekistan's Fergana, Malaysia’s MBI Selangor explore investment and technology partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region held talks with executives of MBI Selangor, one of Malaysia’s largest state-owned investment corporations, as part of efforts to expand cooperation in investment, technology and regional development, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The meeting brought together Fergana Governor Khairullo Bozorov, MBI Selangor Chief Executive Officer Saipolzan Yusup, and representatives of several Malaysian companies operating in key sectors of the economy.

During the discussions, Bozorov emphasized the steady development of relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia, noting that growing ties between the two countries are creating new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. He said practical engagements between regional authorities and businesses play an important role in strengthening interregional partnerships.

The sides explored opportunities for collaboration with MBI Selangor in a range of sectors, including industry, construction, information technology, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism and energy.

Yusup presented an overview of MBI Selangor’s operations, investment portfolio and major development projects. Established in 1994, MBI Selangor serves as the investment and asset management arm of the Selangor state government and oversees a broad range of economic initiatives through its subsidiaries. The corporation also manages several major economic zones aimed at accelerating regional development, attracting investment and creating jobs.

Representatives of several affiliated companies delivered presentations during the meeting. KDEB Waste Management showcased waste management solutions, Invest Selangor outlined investment and financing opportunities, and SMARTSEL presented technologies related to smart city development.

The Uzbek delegation also highlighted Fergana region’s economic potential and investment opportunities. The parties agreed to explore the adaptation of MBI Selangor’s development experience and best practices in Uzbekistan.

As part of the discussions, the Fergana delegation received an invitation to participate in an international business forum scheduled to take place in Selangor later this year.

The meeting concluded with agreements to continue expanding cooperation and to develop specific joint investment projects aimed at strengthening economic ties between Fergana and Selangor.