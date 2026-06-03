Middle Corridor gaining strategic importance, President of Cyprus says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) is gaining increasing strategic importance, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides said during the Kazakhstan–Cyprus Business Forum held in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

“Cyprus views Kazakhstan as a strategically important partner in Central Asia, a country with growing regional and international significance that plays an increasingly important role in strengthening ties between Europe and Asia and in developing new trade and investment corridors across Eurasia,” Christodoulides said.

The Cypriot president noted that Cyprus could serve as an effective gateway to the European market for Kazakh companies, as well as a reliable partner for regional operations and structured investments.

Christodoulides also highlighted that Cyprus’s economy continues to demonstrate resilience and stable growth despite current global challenges.

“By working together, we can turn this potential into real results, creating new opportunities, stronger economic ties, and long-term prosperity for our peoples and economies,” he added.The

Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and runs through Central Asian countries, crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and then extends into Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime pathways, linking eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.