Well rehabilitation drives surge in Turkmenistan’s natural gas output in 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Overhaul divisions of the Nebitgazduyplyabatlayysh trust, part of Turkmenistan’s state concern Turkmennebit, exceeded their natural gas production target by more than sevenfold between January and April 2026

Data obtained by Trend from Turkmennebit State Concern indicates that the trust produced an additional 115.8 million cubic meters of natural gas during the reporting period.

The company stated that the increase was achieved through the restoration of wells returned to operation following repair and rehabilitation work conducted by the trust’s specialized units.

All additional gas output came from wells serviced by the trust’s Kamyshlyja well repair division, which focuses on restoring the productivity of oil and gas wells.

Nebitgazduyplyabatlayysh specializes in major well repair operations, including the rehabilitation of idle wells, casing repairs, reservoir re-entry work, and other technical measures aimed at improving productivity and extending field development.

Established in 1997, the trust operates several specialized well repair divisions and cooperates with Turkmennebit’s drilling and production units, as well as domestic research institutions and international oilfield service companies. It remains one of the key service enterprises supporting production activities within Turkmennebit, the country’s largest oil producer.