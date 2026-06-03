U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian crypto exchanges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on four Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Nobitex, Wallex, Bitpin, and Ramzinex platforms were subject to restrictive measures. According to the American side, these exchanges were used to circumvent existing sanctions.

The ministry noted that in 2025, Nobitex handled over half of all digital asset transactions in Iran, including transactions related to the Central Bank of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Furthermore, sanctions were imposed against four Iranian citizens who were among the founders and executives of this crypto exchange.