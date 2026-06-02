Trump denies reports of suspension of US-Iran talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Fake News Reports that Iran and the US the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

"The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, “It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!”, he wrote.