Türkiye, Armenia discuss normalization and regional agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. On June 2, a phone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidency says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the two sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations and issues on the regional agenda.

Erdoğan noted that the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan continues to move forward through steps aimed at restoring direct trade.

The Turkish president also stated that his country is making efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region and will continue to support initiatives that contribute to achieving this goal.