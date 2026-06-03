Iran's IRGC claims missile and drone attacks on U.S. military targets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone strikes against the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a U.S. airbase in one of the countries of the region, the IRGC said in a statement, Trend reports.

Tehran said the attacks were carried out in response to a U.S. strike on an Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island.

According to the statement, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike on a communications tower belonging to the IRGC and located in the southern part of Qeshm Island. The IRGC said that, in response, its Aerospace Force targeted a U.S. airbase and helicopter landing site in the region, as well as the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, using missiles and drones.

The statement also said that the IRGC struck a vessel linked to the United States in response to an attack by U.S. forces on an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.