TRIPP project anchors peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaija - Rubio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The TRIPP project is the anchor of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Trend reports.

According to him, it is actually more than an anchor and has a revolutionary character.

"So, we're now very actively involved in this work. We've literally signed a treaty, and this will allow American companies to invest in the interests of the private sector, American interests, as well as in the interests of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries, and we hope this will encourage us," he added.