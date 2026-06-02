Uzbekistan takes part in ICAO aviation safety and air navigation meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Representatives of Uzbekistan took part in two key International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) events in May 2026 focused on flight safety, aviation personnel training, and the modernization of air navigation services, Trend reports via the Uzbek civil aviation agency.

From May 20 to 22, aviation officials attended the 48th meeting of ICAO’s English Language Proficiency Requirements Implementation Task Force (EASPG LPRI TF/48) in Paris. The group was chaired by Inna Abdullayeva, a representative of Uzbekistan, highlighting the country's growing role in international aviation and its contribution to the development of language training standards for aviation personnel across the ICAO European and North Atlantic region.

Uzbek representatives also participated in the 24th meeting of ICAO’s Project Team on the Implementation of Meteorological Services in the Eastern Part of the European Region (PT/EAST/24), held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting focused on the modernization of aviation meteorological services, the implementation of the digital IWXXM format for weather data exchange, the development of regional and national operational meteorological centers, and the introduction of the System Wide Information Management (SWIM) concept to enhance digital coordination among aviation stakeholders.

Participants also reviewed upcoming amendments to Annex 3 of the Chicago Convention and new requirements under ICAO's Procedures for Air Navigation Services - Meteorology (PANS-MET).

According to officials, Uzbekistan’s participation in the events will support the adoption of international best practices, strengthen the country's aviation system, and further improve flight safety in line with ICAO standards and recommended practices.