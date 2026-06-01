Uzbekistan expands social support for culture and arts workers

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Uzbekistan will expand social support programs for workers in the culture and arts sector, including housing assistance, healthcare benefits, and travel privileges, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with representatives of the country’s creative community, Trend reports, citing the Fergana Regional Administration.

Under the new measures, 1,000 poets, writers, artists, museum employees, and cultural figures annually will receive compensation covering 50% of the down payment on mortgage loans used for housing purchase.

The government will also introduce rental assistance for cultural professionals working outside their home regions. Eligible employees of creative organizations and cultural institutions will be reimbursed for housing expenses of up to 2.5 million UZS (approximately $210) per month in Tashkent and up to 1.6 million UZS (approximately $134) per month in other regions.

Mirziyoyev also announced expanded healthcare support for the sector. Each year, 1,000 high-performing cultural workers will be eligible for free medical treatment funded through the State Health Insurance Fund, while an additional 2,000 creative professionals will receive health insurance coverage.

Employees with at least 10 years of service in the sector will be provided with complimentary stays at health resorts and sanatoriums.

In addition, starting June 15, recipients of honorary titles such as People’s Artist, People’s Poet, and People’s Writer will be granted free access to VIP lounges at airports and railway stations across the country.

The measures form part of broader efforts by the government to strengthen social protection for cultural workers and support the development of Uzbekistan’s creative industries.