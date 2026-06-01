PASHA Bank supports children's development on International Children's Day (PHOTO)

Sometimes, seeing how enthusiastically children share an idea is enough to look to the future with greater optimism.

This time, nearly 50 children took part in an entrepreneurship project held in Sheki, where they worked on their ideas, formed teams, and delivered their first presentations. PASHA Bank was proud to be part of this initiative.



Throughout the project, participants aged 8–15 learned the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, worked with mentors, and developed and presented their own products.

During training sessions conducted by experienced instructors from the Bilim Bakı center, children gained more than just business knowledge. They also acquired practical experience in teamwork, decision-making, expressing their ideas, and developing creative thinking skills.





The project was implemented by the “Bilim Azerbaijan” initiative of the Innovation Center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with Children's Home No. 6 of the Social Services Agency.

We believe that every investment in children's potential is an investment in the future.