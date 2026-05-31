Tajikistan reveals developments in heat energy sector

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 31. Heat energy production in Tajikistan amounted to 750,900 gigacalories from January through March 2026, down 1.3% year-on-year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the country produced 761,200 gigacalories of heat energy in the same period of 2025.

Heat energy production volume amounted to 98.7% from January through March 2026 of the level recorded a year earlier.

Electricity generation in Tajikistan reached 5.67 billion kilowatt-hours in January-March 2026, compared to 5.71 billion kilowatt-hours generated in the same period of 2025. The production volume amounted to 99.3% of the level recorded a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the volume of production and distribution of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning totaled 3.28 billion somoni ($353.5 million) in the reporting period. The growth rate in this sector reached 107.5 percent.