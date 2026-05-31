U.S. promises to provide access to frozen Iranian assets worth $12 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. As part of a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington, the US administration has pledged to provide Iran with access to frozen assets worth $12 billion within 60 days, Trend reports.

This is reportedly envisaged in a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries, which was brokered by Pakistan and is still an informal document.

One of the most important points of the document is the revision of the rules for transit in the Strait of Hormuz, since Iran will have the exclusive right to determine the characteristics of ships that will pass through the strait.