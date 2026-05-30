Türkiye’s economic confidence index climbs to 97.2 in May 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Türkiye’s economic confidence index increased by 0.8% month-on-month in May 2026 to reach 97.2, up from 96.4 in April.

Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) indicates that the real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index saw the strongest monthly growth, rising by 2.4% to 101.0.

The retail trade confidence index grew by 0.8% to 112.5, while the consumer confidence index posted a modest gain of 0.3% to stand at 85.8.

In contrast, the services confidence index contracted by 0.6% to 109.0 in May.

The construction confidence index experienced the sharpest decline of the month, dropping by 1.7% to 82.1 compared to the previous month.