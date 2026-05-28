President Alexander Stubb congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Finland and myself, I wish to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on the 108th Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

I look forward to continuing our constructive cooperation and our substantive dialogue on European and global security issues.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.