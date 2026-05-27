EBRD invests in first green bond issued by Eesti Energia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is investing 20 million euros in the first green bond issued by Eesti Energia, Trend reports via the Bank.

The EBRD’s investment will account for 6.7 percent of the planned 300 million euro bond issuance. The bond is set to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF market.

The proceeds will support Eesti Energia’s long-term energy transition strategy and investments in energy security infrastructure across its key markets in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Funding will be directed toward eligible green projects, including renewable energy generation, electricity distribution networks supporting renewable integration, battery energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to the EBRD, its participation will also contribute to improving governance and operational standards at the company, including enhanced cybersecurity measures, sustainable procurement practices and initiatives aimed at promoting equality in the energy sector.

Eesti Energia is among the largest energy groups in the Baltic region, operating across Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The company is currently transitioning toward a more integrated energy platform focused on renewable generation, energy storage and system services.

The EBRD remains one of the leading institutional investors in Estonia and the broader Baltic region. To date, the bank has invested approximately 1.35 billion euros in Estonia through 133 projects.