Azerbaijan reviews financial leasing portfolio of credit organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The volume of financial leasing services provided by banks and non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) in Azerbaijan amounted to 46 million manat ($27 million) as of the end of March 2026, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “State Program on expanding financial inclusion for 2027-2030” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.



"There is a wide potential for the development of financial leasing operations. In order to realize the potential of financial leasing activities, it is considered necessary to carry out reforms in the legal and regulatory field and create a more favorable environment for the development of the financial leasing sector," the information says.

Moreover, it was also noted that the NBCO sector has significant potential for diversifying financial service products and promoting financial inclusion. Although 90 NBCOs, including 36 credit unions, were operating in the country at the end of the third quarter of 2025, their total assets accounted for 1.8% of the total assets of the financial sector (excluding the assets of Agrarcredit CJSC).