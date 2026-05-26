Uzbekistan, World Bank hold talks on economic modernization

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Uzbek officials and World Bank representatives held talks on Monday on the next phase of economic reforms under the planned Uzbekistan Development Policy Operation (DPO) program, aimed at supporting growth and improving living standards, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The discussions took place at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Naji Benhassin, as well as representatives from the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and several government agencies.

The meeting focused on reviewing the results of recent economic reforms and identifying new priorities to sustain economic growth in the coming years.

Officials said reforms implemented under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s administration, based on market-oriented policies and greater economic openness, have helped Uzbekistan maintain stable growth rates in recent years.

Within the framework of the government’s “Uzbekistan-2030” development strategy, participants identified economic diversification, private sector expansion, and the creation of high-value-added jobs as key priorities for future cooperation.

The talks also addressed measures aimed at improving the competitive environment, increasing investment attractiveness, strengthening the financial sector, and upgrading international trade and logistics systems.

Participants emphasized that investment in human capital, including modernization of the education and healthcare sectors, remains essential to improving living standards and long-term economic development.

During the event, World Bank experts presented the main priorities of the upcoming DPO program, which is expected to support reforms focused on transport and digital infrastructure development, expanding financial market access, improving the business climate, and gradually reducing the state’s role in the economy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation and continue implementing economic reforms under the new DPO framework.