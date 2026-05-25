I do not recall it raining like this in Baku during the month of May - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. I do not recall it raining like this in Baku during the month of May. People older than me probably do not recall it either, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues, Trend reports.

''Unfortunately, this sometimes causes complications. On the other hand, it significantly increases our water resources, and the water accumulated in our reservoirs today will ensure that we face no water shortages for agriculture this year,'' the head of state noted.