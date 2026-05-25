South Korean-backed medical center to be built in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. A modern medical center based on South Korean healthcare practices is set to be established in Uzbekistan’s eastern Fergana region following talks between regional officials and South Korea-based medical technology company Armed Inc, Trend reports via the Fergana regional administration.

Fergana Deputy Governor Nuriddin Mamajonov met with Armed Inc. Director Azizbek To‘ychiyev to discuss the project, which aims to bring advanced medical technologies and modern treatment methods to the region.

During the meeting, company representatives presented their expertise in producing high-tech medical equipment, particularly for spinal surgery, and their experience in training medical specialists and creating jobs.

Officials emphasized the importance of incorporating South Korean medical practices into local healthcare services as the medical sector in Fergana continues to grow.

Mamajonov said the region has seen a growing number of patients arriving from abroad, especially neighboring countries, for treatment, underscoring the need for modern healthcare infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed future cooperation and steps toward implementing the project.