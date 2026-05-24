  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

U.S., Iran may extend ceasefire for 60 days

US Materials 24 May 2026 08:58 (UTC +04:00)
U.S., Iran may extend ceasefire for 60 days
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The memorandum, which the US and Iran may soon sign, provides for a 60-day extension of the ceasefire, Trend reports.

Furthermore, Iran is expected to resume transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz within these 60 days. The United States, in turn, will not detain oil tankers leaving Iran.

According to the plan, the parties will use the additional 60 days to find solutions to the most serious disagreements. In particular, they will develop a common approach to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more