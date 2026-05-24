Iran denies Trump's statement about full opening of Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Iran has denied US President Donald Trump's claim that the peace deal would include a full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports.

It has been reported that, even if an agreement is reached, the Strait of Hormuz will still remain under Iranian control. It has also been noted that the details of the agreement presented by Trump are incomplete and inconsistent with reality.

It is also said that Iran is ready to agree to the restoration of shipping to pre-war levels, but this in no way means free passage as before the war.