Uzbekistan holds talks with Azerbaijan’s MegaSec on AI, cybersecurity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. Sherzod Shermatov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, held talks with a delegation led by Gabil Gasimov, director of MegaSec, on expanding bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure protection, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting concentrated on ways to bolster cybersecurity frameworks, safeguard information infrastructure, and implement cutting-edge technologies within the context of Uzbekistan's extensive digital transformation initiatives.

Participants deliberated on strategies to enhance information security, elevate the expertise of local professionals, and cultivate contemporary technological solutions to counteract evolving cyber threats.

Particular attention was given to building a comprehensive system for education, advanced training and professional retraining in Uzbekistan’s cybersecurity sector.

The discussions also encompassed initiatives aimed at developing AI cloud infrastructure and the potential creation of a specialized cybersecurity center.

Furthermore, the parties examined matters pertaining to personal data protection, safeguarding critical information infrastructure, and enhancing national cybersecurity strategies.

Officials emphasized that with the swift advancement of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, the ongoing enhancement of cybersecurity systems is essential for fostering secure and sustainable digital growth in Uzbekistan.