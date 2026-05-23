Kazakhstan and World Bank plan to draft national investment roadmap by October

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. Kazakhstan and the World Bank plan to draft a comprehensive joint action plan by October 2026 to launch a new national investment cycle, mobilize long-term private capital, and implement deep structural economic reforms, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

​The strategy was formalized during a working meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan Andrei Mikhnev, and international experts from the organization.

​Under the upcoming roadmap, the Ministry of National Economy and the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms (ASPR) plan to establish a joint working group to transition the bank's analytical recommendations into practical economic tools. The state plans to leverage the World Bank’s "3I" model—focusing on investments, implementation, and innovation—to drive technological modernization, boost small and medium enterprise (SME) productivity, and increase household incomes.

​Furthermore, the joint task force plans to integrate regional inputs from local executive bodies to ensure the upcoming structural reforms align with the specific economic conditions of each province. The final action plan will target the expansion of efficient business support mechanisms, such as the Damu Fund's partial credit guarantee programs, and utilize Kazakhstan's digital public infrastructure to optimize proactive social assistance delivery.