UAE President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Honorable Mr. President,

I am pleased to convey to Your Excellency my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and the Government and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.

Please accept the assurances of my highest respect and esteem," the letter reads.