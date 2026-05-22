President Mirziyoyev acknowledges progress in public sector modernization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in an award ceremony under the “Quality Public Administration” program at the International Congress Center, highlighting Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to modernize state governance and improve public services, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

In his remarks, Mirziyoyev said the principle that “state bodies should serve the people, not the other way around” has become a cornerstone of government policy in recent years. He emphasized that reforms are centered on protecting citizens’ interests and creating better conditions for both the population and businesses.

The president stressed that effective public administration is essential to achieving results across all areas, pointing out that citizens evaluate the state based on tangible improvements in their daily lives. He also warned that bureaucracy and excessive paperwork can undermine reforms and weaken public trust in government institutions.

Mirziyoyev highlighted cooperation with the United Arab Emirates as an important factor in advancing governance reforms. He noted that bilateral cooperation in public administration has intensified in recent years, including joint international forums on artificial intelligence and reducing bureaucracy, as well as agreements on sharing best practices.

According to officials, the “Quality Public Administration” program is one of the practical outcomes of this partnership. The initiative is designed to objectively assess the performance of government agencies, identify strengths and weaknesses, promote best practices, and encourage healthy competition within the public sector.

Between January and April of this year, international experts and local specialists evaluated the performance, management quality and leadership capabilities of 40 national government agencies. Several ministries and government agencies were recognised at the ceremony for their performance and contributions to implementing the 'Uzbekistan – 2030' strategy, particularly in terms of digitalisation, public services, and sectoral development. Individual officials and specialists were also honoured for their achievements in leadership, administration, innovation and human resources management.

Mirziyoyev proposed promoting several award recipients and including them in the national managerial staff reserve, emphasizing that innovation, professionalism, and continuous self-improvement should serve as an example for others in public service.

The president said the program will become more transparent and demanding in future stages, adding that underperforming agencies will also be publicly identified alongside successful institutions. The initiative will now be held every two years and expanded to include regional and local administrations.

Mirziyoyev said building an effective, citizen-oriented public administration system that improves people’s lives will remain one of the country’s key priorities.