King Charles III congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The King of the UK and Northern Ireland, His Majesty Charles III, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your Independence Day, my wife and I extend to Your Excellency and to the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan our heartfelt congratulations and warmest good wishes.

This day serves as a valued opportunity to reflect upon the enduring friendship between our nations. I am deeply encouraged by the strength of our bilateral ties and remain committed to fostering even closer cooperation in the years to come.

As we face the shared challenges of our time, particularly those concerning the climate and the preservation of our natural world, I am hopeful that our countries may continue to work together in pursuit of meaningful and lasting solutions.

My wife and I send our sincerest regards to you and to all Azerbaijanis for peace, prosperity, and well-being in the year ahead," the letter reads.