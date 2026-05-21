EAEU set to launch permanent import tracking system on September 1

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will officially launch a permanent traceability system for imported goods circulating within the bloc starting September 1, 2026, Trend reports via the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The final regulatory framework was approved during the Commission's Council meeting on May 20.

The new mechanism is designed to track cross-border cargo movements where goods are initially cleared through customs in one member state and subsequently transported to another. This permanent rollout follows a pilot monitoring phase implemented across EAEU member states from 2022 to 2025.

The updated regulations establish unified standards for logging import data into national registries and define data retention periods. Furthermore, new protocols facilitate direct, real-time data exchanges between the tax authorities of the member states, enabling officials to review a product's entire transaction history before it crosses internal EAEU borders. The framework also specifies exemption criteria for unregistered transit and outlines contingency plans to maintain tracing operations during technical or connectivity failures.

At the launch stage, the mandatory tracking mandate will apply strictly to three categories of consumer electronics and home appliances: refrigerators (including freezers), washing machines, and television sets. The list of monitored goods is projected to expand to other industries in subsequent phases.