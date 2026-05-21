Azerbaijan prioritizes sustainable urban dev't for building safe cities for future generations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Sustainable urban development is a national priority related to building safe cities for future generations in Azerbaijan, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said at a roundtable event titled "Children and Youth" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are aware that many children and young people around the world face serious challenges in terms of access to housing, public services, and opportunities to participate in urban life," he explained.

The minister noted that for Azerbaijan, sustainable urban development is not only a policy goal, but also a national priority related to youth empowerment, social inclusion, and building safe, accessible, and livable cities for future generations.

"Within the framework of the National Youth Capital program, cities such as Shusha and Lankaran have become important platforms for increasing youth activity, expanding cultural and social participation, and promoting regional development.

Promoting healthy and active communities is equally important to us. Initiatives such as "Healthy Communities", "Sports Mornings" and "FitTrack" aim to make public spaces more accessible and attractive for young people, and to promote healthy lifestyles and social solidarity.

At the international level, Azerbaijan actively supports multilateral cooperation on youth and urban development issues. As a result of the D8 Youth Delegates Meeting held in Baku earlier this year, the D8 Baku Youth Declaration was adopted on the theme "Youth shaping the future of the global urban agenda," he added.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.